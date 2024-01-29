UK Parliament Committee Calls for Enhanced Scrutiny of International Agreements

The UK's Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the current procedures for parliamentary scrutiny of international agreements. In a newly released report, the Committee highlights the need for a more robust and participatory role for Parliament in the process of negotiating, signing, and implementing international treaties, particularly in the post-Brexit era. The Committee’s critique of the existing system centers on its limited ability to empower Parliament, relegating it to a largely passive role.

From Passive Observers to Active Participants

The Committee's report comes in the wake of the UK's exit from the European Union, which has substantially increased the volume and domestic impact of international agreements. The departure from the EU has also led to the loss of EU-level scrutiny mechanisms, thus necessitating the need for stronger domestic oversight. The report proposes a paradigm shift, suggesting that Parliament should be required to explicitly approve all treaties through a vote in the House of Commons. This move, the Committee argues, would ensure greater transparency and accountability in the negotiation and implementation of international agreements.

The Committee's recommendations for reforms include the establishment of two new parliamentary committees. One would be responsible for sifting through proposed international agreements and determining the level of scrutiny required, while the other would lead the scrutiny of international agreements in the House of Commons, mirroring the role of the House of Lords' International Agreements Committee. The report also calls for a public central repository for all Non-Legally Binding Instruments (NLBIs). This would ensure that all agreements, legal or not, are accessible for scrutiny by Parliament, the public, and relevant stakeholders.

Enhanced Cooperation and Constitutional respect

Furthermore, the report urges the creation of new mechanisms for cooperation between the Government and Parliament, and for the updating of the Concordat on International Relations with the devolved nations. It also proposes a convention where the Government would not ask Parliament to approve treaties affecting Crown Dependencies or Overseas Territories without their consent. This would respect the constitutional rights of these territories and ensure their interests are considered in international agreements. In addition, the report recommends that the scrutiny of international agreements should be part of the core tasks of all House of Commons select committees. It also suggests that the Procedure Committee should explore the requirements of the proposed sifting committee.

The necessity for these reforms is exemplified by the controversy over the UK-Rwanda treaty on asylum, for which the Government refused a debate and vote under Section 20 of the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010, as requested by the Home Affairs Committee. The case underscores the need for enhanced parliamentary scrutiny, and the adoption of the Committee's recommendations could mark a significant step towards a more transparent and accountable framework for the UK's international agreements.