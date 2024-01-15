en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat

A recent YouGov survey of 14,000 people across the United Kingdom has ignited a political storm, indicating a potential landslide defeat looming for the Conservative Party. The survey forecasts a significant lead for the opposition Labour Party, reminiscent of the 1997 general election when the Labour Party, under Tony Blair, ended 18 years of Conservative rule.

Conservatives Grappling with Challenges

The Conservative Party, which has been at the helm for over a decade, is currently grappling with a myriad of challenges. Economic difficulties, public dissatisfaction with government policies, and internal party conflicts have all chipped away at their popularity among the electorate. This declining support is reflected in the survey, suggesting a potential shift in political power.

Impending Seismic Shift in Political Landscape

According to the poll, if an election were held at the time of the survey, the Labour Party would secure a landslide victory, potentially resulting in a seismic shift in the UK’s political landscape. The poll forecasts the Tories could lose as many as 200 seats, including ones held by prominent Cabinet ministers such as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. The potential for such a loss has triggered alarm within the Conservative Party, resulting in calls for a strategic shift to avoid a potential election defeat.

Reflecting Current Voter Sentiment

The current polling data reflects voter sentiment and political dynamics at the time of the survey, with the Labour Party projected to secure 385 seats to the Conservatives’ 169. However, it is important to note that actual election results may differ from poll predictions. The survey also indicates potential heavy losses for the Conservatives, particularly in the North and Midlands, attributed to policy issues including illegal migration and the unpopularity of certain government initiatives. Nevertheless, Conservative leaders insist that they can turn the tide, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak suggesting that the election will probably be held in ‘the second half’ of this year.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
10 seconds ago
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
At a recent campaign rally in Indianola, Iowa, former President Donald Trump was met with a wave of support from Republican allies and supporters alike. The event, which drew a crowd of over 500, was momentarily disrupted by youthful protesters but resumed smoothly. During the rally, Trump received endorsements from Wisconsin congressman Derrick Van Orden
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
1 min ago
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
1 min ago
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
17 seconds ago
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
34 seconds ago
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
52 seconds ago
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
10 seconds
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
11 seconds
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
13 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
17 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
27 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
31 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
34 seconds
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
34 seconds
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
52 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app