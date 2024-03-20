UK Must End 'Indefensible' Arms Sales to Israel, Says Ex-Green Party Leader Natalie Bennett

In a bold statement, Natalie Bennett, former leader of the British Green Party, has declared the UK's arms sales to Israel as 'totally indefensible' amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Accusing Israel of using British-supplied weapons to 'kill innocent civilians,' Bennett calls for an immediate halt to these deals, highlighting the severe impact on Gaza's population.

Urgent Call for Cease-Fire and Humanitarian Aid

Bennett emphasizes the necessity of an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza. With nearly 32,000 Palestinians killed and over 74,000 injured since the conflict's escalation, the region faces a dire humanitarian situation. Bennett criticizes the UK government's reluctance to advocate for a cease-fire and stresses the importance of facilitating family visas for Gazans seeking refuge in the UK.

Civil Liberties Under Threat in the UK

Turning her attention to domestic issues, Bennett expresses concern over the erosion of civil liberties in the UK. She points to legislation aimed at curbing protest rights as evidence of the government's disregard for dissent. Bennett warns that the UK's global standing as a champion of human rights is at risk due to these internal policies.

Electoral Spending and Democracy

In a critique of the UK's electoral system, Bennett highlights the dangers of unchecked campaign spending. Comparing the UK to other European countries with strict limits on electoral expenditure, she argues that the current system allows for undue influence by wealthy donors, undermining the democratic process.

As the debate over arms sales to Israel intensifies, Bennett's comments shed light on the broader implications of these policies. Her call for action resonates beyond the immediate context, challenging the UK to align its domestic and international stances on human rights and democracy.