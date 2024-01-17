A debate in the UK Parliament took an unexpected turn when Conservative MP Liam Fox faced a storm of criticism for his choice of language.
During the third reading of the Rwanda Bill, Fox referred to Scottish National Party (SNP) MP Alison Thewliss's speech as "hysterical," a term that was instantly condemned as misogynistic by several members of Parliament.
The incident unfolded while Fox was discussing the concept of deterrence in immigration policy. Thewliss, who serves as the SNP Home Affairs spokesperson, interrupted Fox to criticize the government's approach to asylum seekers. S
he accused it of acting akin to a criminal gang by moving vulnerable individuals without legal process or respect for their rights.
UK MP Liam Fox Accused of Misogyny for 'Hysterical' Comment in Commons Debate
UK Conservative MP Liam Fox faced backlash for calling SNP MP Alison Thewliss's speech 'hysterical' during the Rwanda Bill debate, sparking a conversation on respectful political discourse.
