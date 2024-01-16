MP Jane Stevenson Resigns Amid Dispute Over Controversial Rwanda Bill

In recent political turbulence within the UK, Conservative (Tory) Member of Parliament (MP) Jane Stevenson has resigned from her junior government role as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch. This dramatic move comes in the wake of Stevenson defying the government's stance in a contentious vote related to the Rwanda policy.

Contentions Over the Cash Amendment

The vote in question was on the Cash amendment, an addendum to the Rwanda Bill that Stevenson openly supported. Her endorsement of this amendment was viewed as a direct contravention of the government's position, prompting her to tender her resignation. While she asserts that her actions were not anti-government, she believes they necessitated her stepping down from her role.

A Rebellious Phase for the Government

The UK government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has been grappling with a series of internal dissent regarding its Rwanda Bill. This legislation, designed to curb illegal migration, proposes the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda. Over 50 Conservative MPs have advocated for fortifying this bill. Notably, MP Miriam Cates has expressed readiness to vote against the entire bill if crucial amendments are not incorporated.

The Stand of the Government on the Rwanda Bill

The government has held its ground on the Rwanda Bill, touting it as the sternest legislation to tackle illegal migration. It anticipates that the bill will spark further votes and deliberations. Despite facing opposition from within, the government has successfully passed key votes, including the retention of Clause 4 of the bill. This clause pertains to decisions about individual asylum seekers' circumstances, considering Rwanda's status as a safe country.

However, an amendment proposed by former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick to limit asylum seekers' rights to appeal against deportation to Rwanda was decisively rejected by a significant majority. The government remains confident that the Rwanda Bill will pass, but the internal discord within the Conservative Party is palpable. Prime Minister Sunak's political cost is becoming increasingly apparent through public vote records and heated debates in the Parliament.