British Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen has sparked a significant controversy by suggesting the death penalty for Bill Gates and members of the so-called 'Covid cabal', citing their involvement in 'crimes against humanity' during the Covid pandemic. This bold statement was made during a session of Business Questions in the UK House of Commons, where Bridgen expressed a radical shift from his previous stance against capital punishment, fueled by the pandemic's handling.

Reconsidering Capital Punishment

Andrew Bridgen's call for a debate on the appropriate punishment for those he accuses of perpetrating, colluding, and covering up crimes against humanity marks a pivotal moment in his political career. Despite traditionally opposing capital punishment, Bridgen argues that the severity of the alleged crimes committed during the pandemic justifies a reconsideration of the ultimate penalty. His comments have ignited a fierce debate, drawing criticism from many, including his colleague Penny Mordaunt, a long-term member of the World Economic Forum (WEF), who dismissed Bridgen as a 'conspiracy theorist'.

Evidence and Allegations

Bridgen claims to have reached out to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Mark Rowley, with the intention of organizing a meeting to present evidence of criminal activities by senior members of the UK government and civil service during the pandemic. Furthermore, Bridgen alleges that a senior cabinet minister disclosed a plan to use 'turbo cancer' as a means of global depopulation, a conversation purportedly happening within the Westminster Houses of Parliament. These claims add to the MP's controversial stance, as he previously urged for an immediate halt to the mRNA vaccine booster program and called for a full public inquiry into the vaccine's harms and the failure of institutions meant to protect public interest.

Globalist Authoritarianism and Public Inquiry Calls

As a vocal opponent of globalist authoritarianism, Andrew Bridgen's actions and statements position him as a prominent figure in the fight against what he views as governmental overreach and misconduct during the Covid pandemic. His calls for a public inquiry reflect a growing sentiment among certain segments of the population for transparency and accountability regarding pandemic management and vaccine safety. Despite the backlash and criticism from various quarters, Bridgen's relentless pursuit of what he believes to be justice for the alleged 'crimes against humanity' continues to stir public debate and media attention.

The implications of Andrew Bridgen's statements and the proposed actions against members of the 'Covid cabal' are profound, challenging societal norms around justice, capital punishment, and the role of government during crises. As the debate unfolds, the broader ramifications for political discourse, public trust in institutions, and the future of pandemic preparedness and response remain to be seen, highlighting a deeply divided world grappling with the aftermath of an unprecedented global event.