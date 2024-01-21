UK 'Levelling Up' Agenda Criticized for Delays, Wider Economic Disparity

In a stark revelation of the economic disparity gripping the United Kingdom, the Conservative Party's 'levelling up' agenda, a policy designed to bridge the gap between the economically affluent south and the less prosperous northern regions, faces mounting criticism for its lack of progress. Despite promises of economic equality, the country is plagued by persistent poverty and low productivity in many areas.

Stalled Levelling Up Efforts

In 2022, the Labour Party lambasted the Conservatives for their flagging efforts in 'levelling up.' Local councils, expected beneficiaries of this policy, found themselves unable to access the promised funds due to a protracted application process, further complicated by the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Report Highlights Growing Economic Divide

A recent report by Cambridge Econometrics, commissioned by the Greater London Authority and Mayor Sadiq Khan, sharply brought into focus the challenges. The report indicated that London, in comparison to the other regions, has been less affected by Brexit. The economic disparity, far from being bridged, is projected to grow wider by 2035.

The UK is anticipated to lose 3 million jobs due to Brexit, with London accounting for a mere 500,000 of these job losses. While productivity in London is expected to remain stable, the 'Red Wall' regions will likely fall behind, amplifying the divide.

Government's Tardy Progress

The government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has been tardy in delivering projects. Factors like construction inflation and supply chain disruptions have contributed to the delayed progress. The Public Accounts Committee recently discovered that deadlines for the expenditure of funds from the Levelling Up Fund have been extended by a year.

Sarah Healey, the permanent secretary at DLUHC, revealed that only a third of the allocated £10.6 billion for 'levelling up' has been spent, with an additional £1.5 billion allocated since March 2023.