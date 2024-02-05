UK Legislators Push for Designating Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

Thirteen Members of Parliament (MPs) and five Peers in the United Kingdom have co-signed a letter, spearheaded by the UK Friends of Ukraine, urging Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron to evaluate designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The move is a response to Russia's relentless bombardments on civilian areas in Ukraine, particularly during the recent festive season, resulting in substantial destruction and loss of life.
A Grassroots Effort
This initiative is part of a broader campaign led by the UK Friends of Ukraine. The group has also initiated a grassroots petition to demonstrate public support for the proposed designation. The campaign has rallied the backing of British MPs, Peers, and pro-Ukrainian campaigners, who are pushing for the UK to become the first G7 nation to officially label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
Building on Previous Designations
In September 2023, the UK Government classified the Wagner Group, a mercenary organization controlled by the Russian state, as a terrorist group. The Wagner fighters, following the death of their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, have been assimilated into the Russian military. This integration effectively transforms the Russian military into a terrorist arm of the Russian state, as per the campaigners.
Documenting Evidence
The UK Friends of Ukraine have also released a report that documents thousands of acts of terrorism committed by the Russian state, furnishing evidence to back their call for Russia's designation as a terrorist state. Labour MP Alex Sobel and human rights activist Peter Tatchell have ardently supported the move, citing the global threat posed by Russia and the war crimes committed in Ukraine.
The petition and report are part of an attempt to consolidate global opposition to Russia's actions and to ensure continued support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.