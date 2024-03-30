UK Lawyers Advise Israel Violates International Law, Tory Alicia Kearns Reveals in Leak

Amidst a whirlwind of controversy, a leaked recording has surfaced, showing Alicia Kearns, a prominent Conservative and chair of the House of Commons select committee on foreign affairs, declaring that the UK government has been advised of Israel's breach of international humanitarian law in Gaza. This revelation, disclosed at a Conservative party fundraising event, starkly contrasts the government's prior denials and evasions on the matter, igniting a firestorm of political and public scrutiny.

Leaked Revelations Shake UK-Israel Relations

On 13 March, at a Tory fundraising event, Kearns divulged that the UK Foreign Office received legal advice confirming Israel's violation of international humanitarian law, yet the government has remained silent on the issue. Kearns, alongside former foreign secretary David Cameron, has vocally criticized the government's lack of transparency. She emphasized the importance of adhering to the international rules-based order, urging the government to disclose its findings. This disclosure could significantly impact UK-Israel trade relations, specifically concerning arms sales, and challenge the UK's stance on international law.

Implications for UK Foreign Policy and Legal Standing

The acknowledgment of Israel's alleged violations introduces a complex dilemma for the UK government, potentially requiring a halt in arms sales to Israel to avoid complicity in war crimes. Renowned British barrister Sir Geoffrey Nice underscored the gravity of the situation, suggesting that countries supplying arms to Israel might now be implicated in criminal warfare. The UK's continued sale of arms, totaling £42m in 2022, and intelligence sharing with Israel are now under intense scrutiny, with legal experts warning of the repercussions of ignoring international law breaches.

Political and Legal Fallout

The fallout from Kearns' revelations has not only placed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Lord Cameron under immense pressure but has also sparked a broader debate on the UK's commitment to international law and human rights. Opposition parties, particularly Labour, have demanded transparency regarding the legal advice received. The controversy has reignited discussions on the ethical implications of