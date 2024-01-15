en English
International Relations

UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions

In a notable development, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed intent to “de-escalate tensions” in the Red Sea region, outlining the UK’s involvement in US-led airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen. The UK’s participation in these airstrikes marks a significant turn in the ongoing Yemen conflict, where the Houthi movement is pitted against a Saudi-led coalition backed by Western allies. The Red Sea, a critical maritime route for global trade and energy supplies, has been the scene of these clashes, pushing for stability in the region to the forefront of international priorities.

UK’s Involvement in the Conflict

The decision to join the airstrikes was described by Sunak as a “last resort” in response to an escalating series of attacks from the Houthis on commercial shipping. The strikes targeted 16 Houthi rebel sites, with the UK joining the operation without consulting MPs, inciting criticism from the opposition. Among these attacks was an assault on a Royal Navy warship, underscoring the severity of the threats posed to international navigation.

The Impact of the Airstrikes

The US and UK-led strikes hit more than 60 missile and drone targets across Yemen. Despite the success of these strikes, with around 90% of the targets hit, US officials have warned that the Houthi rebels retained about three-quarters of their ability to fire missiles and drones at vessels. The US also reported intercepting and destroying an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Houthi rebels towards the USS Laboon destroyer in the Red Sea.

Looking Ahead: Further Strikes and Economic Impact

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Prime Minister Sunak both affirmed that the UK would not hesitate to protect security in the Red Sea, hinting at the potential for further UK airstrikes against the rebels. These developments come amidst discussions about the economic impact of the Houthi attacks and questions concerning the effectiveness of prolonged air campaigns against the Iran-backed militia. Sunak’s upcoming address to Parliament promises to shed more light on the UK’s strategy and actions in the region, as well as its future approach to managing its interests and contributing to peace in the area.

International Relations Politics United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

