UK Commons Approves Rwanda Safety Bill Amidst Political Controversy Backlash

The UK House of Commons has passed the contentious Safety of Rwanda Bill, a legislation aimed at deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda. The bill, which faced stiff opposition, was pushed through by a slim majority of 44 votes despite a rebellion from within the Conservative Party. The legislation now faces a potentially challenging journey through the House of Lords and potential legal roadblocks.

Political Opposition and Controversy

Home Office Minister Tom Pursglove defended the bill, insisting that it aligns with international law. However, the legislation has drawn considerable criticism from various corners. London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed the policy as cruel and inhumane. Even within the Conservative Party, the bill faced resistance from figures such as former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.

Labour MP Jess Phillips raised concerns about the financial implications of the bill and criticized the lack of transparency regarding its costs. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn decried the bill for perpetuating racist tropes and victim-blaming. Liberal Democrat Tim Farron doubted the bill's viability and criticized the government's rhetoric as tough but ineffective.

Future Hurdles and Legal Implications

As the bill moves to the House of Lords, it is expected to face challenges over potential breaches of international law. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, despite a rebellion from his Conservative MPs, managed to secure enough votes to pass the bill in the House of Commons. Labour's shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, characterized the Rwanda plan as unworkable and pointed to it as a sign of Sunak's weak leadership.

Legal challenges are anticipated, and the newly issued guidance indicates that officials may disregard orders from the European Court of Human Rights. The outcomes in the House of Lords and the subsequent legal battles will be pivotal in determining the bill's future and its compatibility with international law obligations.

Political Backlash and Implications

The passage of the bill has sparked political controversy and backlash. Conservative former minister Dr. Liam Fox was criticized for using a misogynistic term during the Commons debate. The bill's passage, despite threats of a significant Conservative rebellion, is central to the Prime Minister's policy of halting illegal crossings across the Channel and forcibly deporting illegal migrants.

The bill, if passed, would disapply sections of UK human rights law for Rwanda-related asylum claims, making it harder to challenge the deportations in court. Its potential failure could trigger a leadership crisis for Sunak or even a snap election.