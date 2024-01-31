UK Home Office Turns to Barge Housing to Reduce Migrant Accommodation Costs

In a bid to balance humanitarian concerns and financial prudence, the UK Home Office is shifting its approach to housing illegal migrants. The government is now using the Bibby Stockholm, a vessel moored off Portland, Dorset, as an alternative to costly hotel accommodations. This move is part of a broader cost-saving measure, aiming to ease the burden on taxpayers, which currently stands at a staggering £8 million per day.

Cost Comparison: Barge vs Hotel Accommodations

The Home Office has justified the decision stating that the barge accommodation is £20 cheaper per person per night compared to hotels. The Bibby Stockholm barge costs £120 per night, whereas hotel accommodations stand at £140. Although the vessel is currently at 60% capacity, housing approximately 300 people out of a possible 504, the cost-saving potential is significant. Home Office Permanent Secretary Matthew Rycroft has highlighted potential savings of £800,000 over the 18-month contract period, even considering the initial £22 million set-up costs for the Bibby Stockholm.

The UK-Rwanda Deportation Agreement

Home Secretary James Cleverly, while discussing the UK's deportation agreement with Rwanda, suggested that the number of deportees could be "quite low." However, he did not provide specific predictions. This policy announcement comes amid ongoing migrant crossings over the Channel. Lifeboats from Dover, Dungeness, and Hastings have been deployed to rescue migrants from small boats. The coastguard has reported multiple incidents off the Kent coast.

Channel Crossings: A Persistent Issue

Home Office statistics reveal that over 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK since the beginning of the year following Channel crossings. These figures underscore the enormity of the issue at hand. As the government seeks innovative solutions to manage illegal migration, the Bibby Stockholm barge presents a new, cost-effective approach, albeit not without its challenges. The vessel has faced setbacks, including the death of an asylum seeker and the detection of dangerous bacteria. Despite these issues, the Home Office maintains that the barge still meets the value-for-money test and has shelved plans to procure more barges for housing asylum seekers.