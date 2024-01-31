UK Home Office Acquires Barge to House Migrants in Cost-Cutting Move

In a bid to mitigate the fiscal burden of the migrant crisis, the UK Home Office has acquired the Bibby Stockholm, a barge docked off Portland, Dorset, to house illegal migrants. This decision marks an attempt to curtail the exorbitant costs linked to accommodating migrants in hotels, which reportedly drain about £8 million daily from taxpayers' pockets.

From Hotels to Barges: A Fiscal Strategy

The Home Office estimates that the Bibby Stockholm's nightly cost per migrant is approximately 20% less than that of hotel accommodation. Specifically, the barge's nightly expenditure stands at £120 per person, contrasted with the £140 incurred in a hotel. With the capacity to accommodate 504 individuals, the barge is currently 60% occupied, housing around 300 migrants.

Expected Savings and Skepticism

Despite the substantial £22 million start-up costs for the Bibby Stockholm, the Home Office projects a total savings of about £800,000 over the 18-month contract period. However, when probed about the specifics of these financial calculations, the Home Office refrained from divulging details, sparking skepticism.

Addressing the Migrant Issue

This acquisition is part of the government's strategy to manage the persistent issue of illegal migration. Since the dawn of the year, over 1,000 migrants have reached the UK shores by crossing the Channel. In tandem, Home Secretary James Cleverly has weighed in on the UK's deportation agreement with Rwanda. Despite the UK shelling out £240 million to Rwanda under the Prime Minister’s 'stop the boats' plan, with an additional £50 million expected this year, Cleverly suggested the number of deportations might be "quite low" due to various factors, though he refrained from forecasting any figures.