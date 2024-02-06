UK Hails Iraq's Progress and Raises Concern Over Iran's Influence at UN Session

In a recent session at the United Nations, the UK representative commended Iraq's political and economic strides, made possible with the assistance of the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI). On the global stage, the UK's recognition of Iraq's progress indicates a growing international confidence in the nation's capability to effect positive change.

UK Commends Iraq's Progress

The UK representative, in his address, highlighted three key points of significance. First, the UK expressed admiration for the progress Iraq has made in various political and economic areas. The representative emphasized the valuable contributions of UNAMI in this transformation. An agenda item of particular interest is the results of the Strategic Review conducted by Volker Perthes, and the future role of UNAMI, a topic the UK is eager to discuss while respecting Iraq's sovereignty.

Concern Over Iran's Influence

Second, the UK acknowledged Iraq's potential to play a stabilizing role in the Middle East region. However, the representative expressed concern over the use of Iraqi territory by Iranian proxies. The UK urged Iran to deescalate tensions, thereby fostering a more secure and stable regional environment. Reinforcing this sentiment, the representative reiterated UK's support for the Global Coalition against Daesh, emphasizing its commitment to a secure and sovereign Iraq.

Anticipation for Future Elections

Third, the UK congratulated Iraq on its recent provincial elections, the first in a decade. It also expressed anticipation for the upcoming elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, emphasizing the importance of these elections being free, fair, and timely. The UK voiced hope for a resolution to budget allocations between Baghdad and Erbil and urged all political parties to support this constructively.

In addition to these points, the UK representative welcomed the Special Representative's update on missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals and missing Kuwaiti property. The UK reiterated its commitment to the Tripartite Commission's efforts to resolve this long-standing issue.

In closing, the UK expressed gratitude to the Special Representative for their exceptional service in Iraq since 2018, commending their optimistic outlook for Iraq's future. This session at the United Nations signals a pivotal moment in Iraq's journey towards stability and growth, with the UK's support symbolizing a broader international confidence in the nation's future.