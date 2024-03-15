UK GPs Demand Resignation of Health Tech CEO Frank Hester After Racist Comments on MP Diane Abbott

UK General Practitioners (GPs) are calling for the resignation of Frank Hester, CEO of The Phoenix Partnership (TPP), following his derogatory remarks about Diane Abbott, a Black Member of Parliament. The emergency motion by the British Medical Association's general practice committee (GPC) underscores the healthcare sector's zero tolerance for racism and sexism.
Emergency Motion and Sector's Stance
On Thursday, the GPC, representing UK GPs, unanimously passed an emergency motion demanding Hester's immediate resignation. This action was triggered by comments Hester made in 2019, which were recently brought to light, where he expressed violent, racist, and misogynistic views towards Diane Abbott. Despite Hester's apology and denial of racial or gender motivation, the GPC has urged family doctors to reconsider any further contracts with TPP, highlighting the contradiction of Hester's remarks with NHS England's fit and proper person test framework.
Financial Ties and Political Donations
Frank Hester's company, TPP, has been a major beneficiary of NHS and government contracts, receiving over £400m since 2016. Hester is also known as the Conservative Party's largest donor, contributing £10m, with an additional £5m donated earlier this year. These revelations have intensified scrutiny over Hester's political donations and their potential influence on government contract allocations, prompting calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to return the donations.
Community Response and Calls for Action
The healthcare community, including the Doctors' Association UK, has expressed significant concerns over Hester's leadership of TPP, emphasizing the diverse nature of the GP workforce and the inappropriateness of his comments. The controversy sheds light on the systemic racism and discrimination faced by Black women in the UK, challenging the healthcare sector to reflect on its values and the leaders it supports. TPP has yet to respond to the demands for Hester's resignation.
This incident not only questions the ethical standards of business leaders in the healthcare sector but also highlights the broader societal issue of racism and sexism. The unanimous call for Hester's resignation by the GPs signals a critical moment for the healthcare industry, advocating for accountability and integrity among its leaders. As the sector awaits TPP's response, the implications of Hester's comments and actions will undoubtedly influence future discussions on leadership, ethics, and diversity in healthcare.
UK GPs Demand Resignation of Health Tech CEO Frank Hester After Racist Comments on MP Diane Abbott
