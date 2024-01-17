UK Government's Rwanda Immigration Plan Faces Opposition

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's controversial Rwanda immigration plan is under intense scrutiny within his own party, the Conservatives. Sixty Tory MPs voted against Sunak, indicating strong internal opposition to the plan. This discord within the party is not without consequence. As three of Sunak's colleagues are willing to resign to express their disagreement, the stability and reputation of the government are at stake.

The Root of the Controversy

The controversy revolves around the use of Rule 39 injunctions by the European Court of Human Rights. These injunctions have historically halted the deportation of migrants to Rwanda. The rebels within the Conservative Party propose that these injunctions should not automatically be legally binding, a stance that has sparked heated debates. On the other hand, ministers propose amending the Civil Service Code and Home Office guidelines to bypass the injunctions.

The Fate of the Rwanda Immigration Plan

Despite the opposition encountered during the initial debates, the government remains hopeful of passing the policy during the Third Reading in the House of Commons. However, if the policy passes, it will face further hurdles in the House of Lords. This situation brings considerable pressure on Sunak, particularly with a general election looming.

The internal strife within the Conservative Party highlights the contentious nature of the Rwanda immigration plan and its potential to destabilize the government. The plan's success or failure could significantly impact the Conservative Party's reputation and its performance in the upcoming election.