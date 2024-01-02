en English
Politics

UK Government’s Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Hurdles Amid Backlog of Asylum Cases

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
UK Government’s Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Hurdles Amid Backlog of Asylum Cases

Over 33,000 migrants in the United Kingdom face potential deportation to Rwanda as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak battles to enforce the Rwanda Bill, a controversial policy that has sparked internal party opposition and a Supreme Court ruling against it. The Home Office revealed that the initiation of deportation flights, scheduled for the spring, has been planned as part of a £290 million, five-year agreement with Rwanda. This move is viewed by the government as essential to reducing the UK’s appeal to migrants.

Surge in Migrant Numbers and Asylum Applications

In recent years, the UK has witnessed a surge in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. The number of illegal migrant removals from the UK dwindled from 40,000 in 2016 to 24,000 in 2023. In response to this, Sunak has made ‘stopping the boats’ one of his top priorities, aiming to send illegal arrivals to Rwanda. The government managed to clear a backlog of 92,000 asylum cases and processed over 112,000 cases in 2023, but there are still over 98,000 asylum applications awaiting a decision. The grant rate for asylum applications was 67 percent, significantly lower than the previous year’s rate of 76 percent.

Critics Challenge the Government’s Claims

However, critics argue that the government’s claims of clearing the backlog are misleading as thousands of cases are still awaiting decisions. There are also allegations of case dismissals and reclassification to manipulate figures. The Home Office has offered financial incentives to caseworkers to accelerate the processing of cases. The Home Secretary insists that the UK-Rwanda deportation plan is already deterring asylum seekers from coming to the UK.

Supreme Court Ruling and Internal Opposition

Despite these measures, the deportation policy has faced significant hurdles. The Supreme Court deemed the Rwanda policy unlawful, prompting the Prime Minister to sign a new treaty with Rwanda and introduce new legislation deeming it a safe country. Internally, the policy has spurred opposition within the party, adding to the Prime Minister’s challenges. As the government grapples with these issues, the fate of thousands of migrants hangs in the balance.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

