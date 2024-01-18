en English
Human Rights

UK Government’s Inconsistent Response to Grave Injustices Raises Concern

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
UK Government’s Inconsistent Response to Grave Injustices Raises Concern

The UK Government’s response to the sub-postmasters’ scandal and the infected blood scandal has raised concerns over the perceived inconsistency in its handling of grave injustices. While the government has shown urgency in addressing the wrongful convictions of nearly 1,000 post office workers due to a faulty Horizon accounting system, its slow response to the infected blood scandal, which affected thousands of people in the 1970s and 1980s, has been criticized.

Swift Response to the Horizon Scandal

The UK and Scottish Governments have been proactive in their efforts to overturn wrongful convictions resulting from the flawed Horizon accounting system developed by Fujitsu. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced measures to clear all wrongfully convicted individuals in England and Wales, with the legislation being applied UK-wide. The Post Office, in response to the public outrage fuelled by a television docudrama, has set aside £1 billion for compensating the falsely accused and others affected, with £150 million already paid to more than 2,500 victims.

Financial Impact on Fujitsu

The scandal has had a significant financial impact on Fujitsu, with the company’s shares falling 4% by the close of trading in Tokyo following the announcement of its moral responsibility to compensate the victims. The value of Fujitsu has dropped by more than $1 billion since the start of the year.

Efforts to Overturn the Convictions

Efforts are being made to set up a joint working group between Scottish and UK Government officials to overturn the convictions of postmasters affected by the Horizon scandal. Despite doubts cast by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain over whether all convictions were miscarriages of justice, Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s First Minister, has received a positive response from Rishi Sunak to work at pace to rectify the situation. The victims are expected to have their names cleared by the end of the year.

Slow Response to the Infected Blood Scandal

Contrasting the swift response to the Horizon scandal, the government’s handling of the infected blood scandal has been notably slower. Campaigners, including Diana Johnson, continue to struggle for adequate compensation for the victims, due to the government’s failure to commit to a timeline for redress. This inconsistency in response to such severe injustices has led to questions about the Conservative government’s approach to miscarriages of justice.

Human Rights Politics United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
