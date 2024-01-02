UK Government’s £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households

In a bid to alleviate the financial strain from the escalating cost of living crisis, the UK government has initiated an £842 million fund known as the Household Support Fund (HSF). This fund aims to lend a helping hand to low-income households across the nation. The allocation and disbursement of the fund is entrusted to local councils and is adjusted according to the specific needs of the community.

Support Comes in Different Forms

The form of assistance varies among councils. For instance, the Southend-on-Sea council has opted to distribute £50 supermarket vouchers to eligible households to offset food expenses. This support is automatic, with recipients typically notified through their children’s schools, especially families entitled to free school meals. In June 2023, the Southend-on-Sea council had issued 8,589 vouchers, with a similar number expected in this latest round of support.

Looking for Help? Reach Out to Your Local Council

Residents in need of support can leverage the government’s council locator tool to identify their local council and explore available support options. Council websites usually provide details on how to apply for HSF. However, some councils may reach out proactively to eligible individuals.

Additional Support for Non-qualifiers

Those who do not qualify for HSF need not despair. Additional support may be available through energy provider grants of up to £1,500 or government cost of living payments totaling £1,350. These payments are disbursed in three installments, with the final £299 payment set to be rolled out between February 6 and February 22, 2024, to millions of eligible households. This initiative is to help with heating and food costs, and the amount will be automatically deposited into the bank accounts of those on benefits like Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, and Pension Credit.