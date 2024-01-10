en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UK Government Announces Exoneration and Compensation for Post Office Scandal Victims

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:29 pm EST
UK Government Announces Exoneration and Compensation for Post Office Scandal Victims

In a vital step towards justice, the UK government has announced a plan to swiftly exonerate and compensate victims of the Post Office scandal. This scandal, a dark chapter in British history, saw over 700 postmasters wrongfully prosecuted due to faulty Horizon software. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared in the first Prime Minister’s Questions of the year that new legislation would be introduced to guarantee the exoneration of those affected.

A Path to Justice

An upfront compensation of £75,000 will be provided to the 555 postmasters involved in the 2019 High Court group litigation. The government has pledged further compensation of at least £600,000 depending on individual circumstances. The total compensation paid out in recent years to over 2,500 victims embroiled in the scandal is almost £150 million. The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced within weeks, and the government aims to have the compensation paid out by the end of the year.

Pressure to Act

The government is facing increased pressure to act following the airing of an ITV drama highlighting the scandal. The public outcry and attention generated by this drama have played a crucial role in pushing the government to take action. However, the move has raised concerns from legal organizations about setting a precedent and undermining the independence of the judiciary.

In addition, pressure grows on the UK government to reassess £2bn Fujitsu contracts. Following the 2019 court ruling blaming Fujitsu’s Horizon IT system for accounting errors, the company, still a “strategic supplier,” secured 101 contracts totaling £2.04bn, including deals with key departments. Critics call for a review due to the Post Office scandal.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
6 mins ago
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Sisisi Tolashe, the President of the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League, has issued a call to arms to league members and women across the nation, urging them to remain steadfast amid the surge of new political parties vying for their attention. In a bid to reassert the ANC’s historical legacy, Tolashe highlighted the enduring
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
9 mins ago
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
11 mins ago
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
7 mins ago
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
8 mins ago
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
Iowa's Chief Justice Calls for Increased Judiciary Funding Amid Systemic Challenges
9 mins ago
Iowa's Chief Justice Calls for Increased Judiciary Funding Amid Systemic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
4 mins
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
6 mins
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
7 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
8 mins
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
8 mins
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
8 mins
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
8 mins
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
8 mins
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
9 mins
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
22 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app