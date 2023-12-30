UK Government Seeks Public Input on the Role of the Monarchy

In a move to understand the public perception of the monarchy’s role, the UK government, in collaboration with the pollster Verian, has commissioned an extensive survey. This in-depth poll has reached out to 175,000 randomly chosen households, shedding light on the monarchy’s constitutional duties, their support for public services, charities, and the armed forces, while also acting as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Aiming to Foster National Identity

The survey is not solely focused on the monarchy’s duties. It also aims to gauge how the monarchy fosters national identity, promotes the UK abroad, and issues honors such as MBEs and OBEs. This initiative is a part of a larger trend of the monarchy engaging with public opinion, a theme that has been dramatized in the popular Netflix series ‘The Crown.’

Understanding Cultural Habits

In addition to the monarchy’s role, the survey delves into the participants’ cultural habits. This includes library visits, podcast listening habits, and smart speaker ownership. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who has conducted the survey, believes that understanding these habits will provide a broader perspective on the public’s viewpoint of the monarchy.

Insights into Public Opinion

The results of the survey conducted between July and September are yet to be released, with full details slated for disclosure in the summer. Previous smaller surveys have indicated that 28% of respondents view the monarchy’s role as providing continuity and promoting national identity. This extensive survey aims to offer a more comprehensive insight into the public’s perspective.