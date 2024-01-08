en English
Politics

UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa’s Coup in Zimbabwe

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa’s Coup in Zimbabwe

In a surprising turn of events, the United Kingdom’s Rishi Sunak administration is grappling with internal disagreements over its earlier endorsement of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s military coup, which led to the unseating of Zimbabwe’s erstwhile president, Robert Mugabe, in November 2017. At the heart of the controversy are allegations of Mnangagwa’s long-standing opposition to Mugabe, dating back to 1980, and his spearheading an anti-Mugabe campaign in 2004, notoriously known as the Tsholotsho declaration.

Revelations from the Inside

The UK’s stance on Mnangagwa has come under stringent scrutiny following startling revelations in Rory Stewart’s book, ‘Politics on the Edge.’ The book recounts a heated disagreement between the former UK Africa Minister, Rory Stewart, and the former UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing, over how to handle Mnangagwa’s rise to power. Laing held the view of endorsing Mnangagwa without setting any conditions, while Stewart advocated for a more cautious approach, suggesting the imposition of certain conditions.

A Misjudged Power Play

Garikai Chaunza, a PhD fellow at Rhodes University, has openly criticized the British government for its failure to comprehend the institutional power of Zanu PF, which he perceives as a militarized mafia organization. Chaunza highlighted the British government’s erroneous assumption that Mnangagwa would dismantle the military infrastructure and take decisions favorable to British interests. Contrary to their expectations, the military’s removal of Mugabe was driven by the motive to safeguard their wealth and power, rather than institute any meaningful reforms.

Repercussions of a Diplomatic Misstep

Despite initial warnings during the coup, the British government’s sanction of Mnangagwa is now viewed as a serious misjudgment. This miscalculation not only underscores a significant intelligence lapse at 10 Downing Street but also reveals the British government’s misunderstanding of the true nature of Zanu PF. The government’s support for Mnangagwa’s coup in Zimbabwe, it now appears, was a diplomatic blunder of considerable proportions.

Politics United Kingdom Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

