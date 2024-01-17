UK Government Pressured to Release Teesworks Report Amid Transparency Concerns

The UK Government is facing mounting pressure to make public a report concerning the management of the Teesworks site. The call for transparency comes after MP Andy McDonald revealed that the Department for Levelling Up and Communities received an 'early working draft' of the report as early as November of last year.

Advertisment

Andy McDonald, MP for Middlesbrough, demanded the immediate release of the Teesworks report after learning that the Government had been in possession of a draft copy since November. This revelation has fueled concerns over the delay in the report's publication, initially expected last summer, and has raised questions about potential political interference.

The report was initiated by Secretary Michael Gove as part of an investigation into allegations surrounding the Tees Valley Combined Authority's management of the South Tees Development Corporation and the Teesworks joint venture. Despite the draft being part of a fact-checking process and not being shared with ministers, the call for its release reflects a growing demand for clarity and transparency.

The Controversial Teesworks Site

The Teesworks site, now 90% privately owned following a share transfer deal in 2021, has been at the center of controversy. McDonald has previously leveled allegations of 'industrial scale corruption' at the site, claims that have been vehemently denied by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen. Houchen anticipates the release of the report will vindicate regional authorities.

Addressing the delay in the report's publication at a committee hearing, Secretary Gove assured there would be no dilution of the inquiry. The commitment to transparency and the promise of a thorough investigation has been put to the test with the call for the immediate publication of the report. The UK Government's response to this call could set a precedent for transparency and accountability in such high-profile cases.