en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UK Government Moves to Exonerate and Compensate Horizon Scandal Victims

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:56 pm EST
UK Government Moves to Exonerate and Compensate Horizon Scandal Victims

In a significant move towards justice, the UK government has announced its intent to swiftly exonerate and compensate individuals wrongfully convicted as part of the infamous Horizon scandal. The announcement, made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the inaugural Prime Minister’s Questions session of the year, promises to leverage an act of parliament to wipe the slate clean for those ensnared by the Post Office scandal.

The Horizon Scandal: A Brief Recap

The Horizon scandal, a dark chapter in the UK’s judicial history, saw over 700 sub postmasters and sub postmistresses prosecuted due to errors in the Horizon software. The software, developed by IT giant Fujitsu, was prone to accounting discrepancies, leading to allegations of theft and fraud against innocent post office operators. The implications were far-reaching, causing financial ruin and community backlash for the affected individuals.

A Path to Compensation and Exoneration

In 2019, an upfront compensation of £75,000 each was promised to 555 postmasters who were part of a group litigation. With the proposed legislation, once exonerated, victims could be eligible for at least £600,000 depending on their circumstances. The postal affairs minister, Kevin Hollinrake, has indicated that the legislative process would take a few weeks to implement. Compensation is expected to be dispersed by the year’s end. To facilitate this, claimants will be required to sign a statement of truth confirming their innocence. If found to have lied in this statement, they risk prosecution for fraud.

Impact of Media and Public Pressure

The government’s decision follows increased public scrutiny, heightened by the recent airing of the ITV drama ‘Mr. Bates Vs The Post Office’. The drama brought the plight of the victims to the fore, leading to renewed calls for justice. This public pressure, along with a broader compensation scheme that has already paid out nearly £150 million to over 2,500 victims, played a significant role in precipitating the government’s response.

While the specifics of the legislative process for overturning the convictions remain under wraps, various methods are under consideration. A potential pardon from the King is among the options on the table. As the UK government moves ahead with its plans, the light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter for the victims of the Horizon scandal.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
13 seconds ago
Man Fatally Shot by Police at NSW Medical Clinic: In-depth Investigation Underway
A chilling confrontation at a medical clinic on the South Coast of New South Wales (NSW) ended in tragedy when police fatally shot a man who brandished a gun. The man, known to authorities for minor criminal offenses and mental health occurrences, was shot after allegedly taking hostages at the clinic and subsequently engaging with
Man Fatally Shot by Police at NSW Medical Clinic: In-depth Investigation Underway
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
8 mins ago
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
9 mins ago
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
4 mins ago
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
Adelaide Teen Victim of Home Shooting: A Community on Edge
6 mins ago
Adelaide Teen Victim of Home Shooting: A Community on Edge
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
7 mins ago
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
4 mins
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
7 mins
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
7 mins
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
8 mins
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
9 mins
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
9 mins
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
9 mins
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
13 mins
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
13 mins
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app