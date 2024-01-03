UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars

In a bid to combat escalating costs, the UK government is seeking alternative accommodations for asylum seekers, shifting focus to sites such as the HD1 complex in Huddersfield. The move comes as the daily expenses of housing these individuals in hotels mount to a staggering £8 million.

HD1 Site Becomes Center of Contention

The HD1 complex, previously home to luxury student flats for the University of Huddersfield, stirred controversy when the Home Office took over to accommodate asylum seekers. This decision displaced more than 160 students, causing a ripple effect of discontent. Despite the ongoing plans to move these individuals from hotels to alternative accommodations like HD1, the Home Office remains reticent on key details such as the number of people to be housed, the move-in date, and the duration of use.

Pressure Mounts on Asylum System

The Home Office has acknowledged the immense pressure on the asylum system, exacerbated by a marked increase in illegal and perilous journeys into the UK in recent years. The government’s commitment to reducing hotel use involves collaboration with local authorities and stakeholders, with the movement of asylum seekers to sites like HD1 hinging on the successful acquisition of planning permission and meeting legal and building standards.

Asylum Seeker Accommodation Costs Under Scrutiny

The UK government has found itself embroiled in debates over immigration, with asylum seeker accommodation costs under the microscope. Shadow immigration ministers have accused Rishi Sunak of misrepresenting the facts, as thousands of cases still await initial decisions. Moreover, questions have been raised about the handling of withdrawn cases and the rush to process asylum grants. The focus now shifts to the ‘flow backlog’ of cases since June 2022, which stands at a daunting 94,062 applications awaiting an initial decision.