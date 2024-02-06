UK Government Declines to Reform Ministerial Severance Pay Amid Calls for Review

In a notable development in the British political landscape, Cabinet Office Minister Esther McVey has announced that the UK government has no immediate plans to reform severance pay for outgoing ministers. The statement comes despite the system not undergoing any significant changes in over three decades. The issue of ministerial severance pay came to the forefront following the political upheaval in 2022, which saw nearly £1 million spent on such payments.

Current Severance Pay Policy

Under the existing policy, ministers who are below 65 years of age are entitled to a quarter of their ministerial salary if they are not reappointed within three weeks. This policy has drawn sharp criticism, particularly after hefty payments were made to former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Labour's Proposal for Reform

Labour's shadow attorney general, Emily Thornberry, has argued that the existing system, originally designed to support long-serving ministers, has been exploited, especially considering the high turnover of ministers during the tenures of Johnson and Truss. Labour has proposed that the severance pay should be linked to actual earnings and that the government should recover funds if ministers assume frontbench roles while still receiving severance pay.

Conservative Response

In response, McVey pointed out that some payments made in 2022 were erroneous, and efforts are currently underway to recover these funds. Furthermore, she highlighted that ministerial salaries have seen an effective decrease since 2010. Conservative MP Richard Fuller, however, has mooted the idea of completely abolishing severance payments, arguing that the salaries received by MPs and ministers are substantial enough without this additional financial safety net.