en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UK Government Mulls Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal Convictions

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
UK Government Mulls Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal Convictions

Sub-postmasters in the UK, wrongfully convicted due to the infamous Horizon IT scandal, could see a light at the end of the tunnel as the government contemplates legislative action. The faulty software system, developed by Fujitsu, led to a series of false theft accusations spanning from 1999 to 2015. The convictions not only resulted in jail terms and bankruptcies but also drove some individuals to commit suicide.

A Call for Swift Action

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk stated that legislation to quash the convictions is actively considered, following calls from former justice secretaries including Sir Robert Buckland. So far, 93 convictions have been overturned, but the overwhelming number of remaining cases necessitates an expedited appeals process.

The Human Toll of the Scandal

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride underscored the urgency of the situation, citing the extensive suffering of the victims. The scandal has led to an independent inquiry into the matter, with Fujitsu expressing regret for its role and pledging support for the review.

Accountability Amidst Controversy

Amidst unfolding controversy, Paula Vennells, the former Post Office boss, announced her decision to return her CBE honor. Meanwhile, the UK government is not only addressing the scandal but is also contemplating holding Fujitsu legally or financially accountable, should the public inquiry find the firm at fault.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
The burden of an escalating cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom has been poignantly laid bare in one British woman’s emotional video. As a full-time worker residing in social accommodation, her struggle epitomizes the plight of thousands of individuals grappling with the financial pressures under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration. A Snapshot of
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
8 mins ago
Public Consultation on HRM Northwest Arm Infilling Restriction and Nova Scotia's Plan to Train Emergency Responders
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
11 mins ago
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
Massachusetts Struggles to Pass Revenge Porn Legislation Amidst Nationwide Crackdown
3 mins ago
Massachusetts Struggles to Pass Revenge Porn Legislation Amidst Nationwide Crackdown
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
5 mins ago
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
6 mins ago
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Latest Headlines
World News
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
21 seconds
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
1 min
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
2 mins
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
3 mins
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
3 mins
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
5 mins
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
6 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
6 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
6 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
52 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app