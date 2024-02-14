UK Government Backs Promising Welsh Businesses: EverTrek, Mazuma, and Hope Macy

In a significant move to bolster economic growth and job creation, the UK Government has recently invested in several promising Welsh businesses. Among these are the adventure travel company EverTrek, accountancy services provider Mazuma, and fintech firm Hope Macy.

EverTrek: Adventure and Economic Growth

EverTrek, a hard adventure travel firm, has secured a co-investment of £1.3 million from the British Business Bank's new £130 million Investment Fund for Wales (IFW). This investment, the first equity deal from the IFW, has already created five new skilled jobs and will be used to expand EverTrek's tour experiences globally. The company aims to achieve a turnover of £2.5 million by 2024.

Mazuma and Hope Macy: Innovation and Expansion

Accountancy services provider Mazuma has received backing from the Cardiff Capital Region's £50 million equity fund. This support will enable Mazuma to scale up its business with new technology solutions. Meanwhile, fintech company Hope Macy has secured £1.5 million in seed investment from the Development Bank of Wales and angel investors. This funding will help Hope Macy address financial vulnerability with its open banking and AI platform.

UK Government's Commitment to Wales

David TC Davies, the UK's Secretary of State for Wales, expressed pride in the government's progress in growing the economy and spreading jobs, prosperity, and investment across Wales. In 2023, the UK Government invested £2 billion in various projects, including two new Investment Zones and two Freeports.

These investments included transport infrastructure upgrades such as the electrification of the North Wales Main Line and the restoration of the Barmouth Viaduct. Davies also highlighted recent announcements made in the Chancellor's Autumn Statement, including National Insurance cuts and an increase in the National Living Wage, which will benefit workers in Wales.

Additionally, there was a commitment to floating offshore wind and funding for the Space Technology Test Centre in North Wales. The IFW covers all areas of Wales and provides loans and equity investments to support innovation and create local opportunities for new and growing businesses, driving sustainable economic growth in Wales.