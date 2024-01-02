UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts

UK Home Secretary, James Cleverly, in a recent statement attributed the 36% decrease in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats to the intensified cooperation with European partners and efforts to disrupt the operations of people smugglers. The provisional annual statistics indicate a significant decline in such crossings; from 45,774 in the previous year to 29,437 this year, marking the first drop in numbers since record-keeping began.

A Concerted Effort to Disrupt Smuggling Operations

Cleverly highlighted the disruption of the supply chain for engines and boats, along with the targeting of smugglers’ finances, as pivotal factors behind the reduction. The UK government has been collaborating with France and other countries in a bid to crack down on criminal gangs and halt further crossings. The efforts have been fruitful, reducing the anticipated number of crossings by more than half.

Government’s Stand on Weather Conditions

The Prime Minister’s spokesman backed Cleverly’s assertion, emphasizing that the weather was not a ‘contributory factor’ to the decrease in crossings. He mentioned that the number of good sailing days only differed slightly from the previous year, thereby dismissing the claims of the Immigration Services Union that attributed the decrease to weather conditions and more seaworthy boats. The government’s stance refutes the notion that the reduction in crossings is merely a ‘glitch’ due to weather and other non-strategic factors.

Future Prospects

The government’s ultimate goal is to completely stop these crossings, and Cleverly expressed an aspiration to reduce them to zero in 2024. In line with these efforts, the government is focusing on the ‘Safety of Rwanda Bill,’ expected to be brought to Parliament soon. This bill is part of a strategy to deter illegal Channel crossings by initiating deportation flights to Rwanda in the spring.