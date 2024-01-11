en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:12 pm EST
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims

In a historical move, the UK government has announced a forthcoming legislation designed to swiftly exonerate and compensate individuals wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal. This mass exoneration plan, involving an upfront payment of £75,000 and a confirmed eligibility for a minimum of £600,000 in compensation for the victims, once they are exonerated, aims to expedite the overturning of convictions and provide justice to those affected by the scandal. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who announced the legislation, asserts that the initiative will draw a line under this long-standing issue.

Addressing a Historical Injustice

More than 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were prosecuted for accounting errors, relying on data from the faulty Horizon software. The new legislation is set to declare anyone found guilty during a specific time frame to have their conviction overturned as soon as it receives Royal Assent. This legislation is expected to address the expungement of criminal records and the handling of cases rejected by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Despite the plan’s laudable intentions, it has sparked concerns among legal experts and some of the victims themselves. The potential constitutional implications with the risk of setting a precedent, and the potential for the legislation to interfere with judicial independence have been mentioned. Besides, some victims prefer individual case reviews to ensure full vindication. Terry Wilcox of Hudgell Solicitors, representing previously convicted sub-postmasters, voiced skepticism, particularly as the government action follows public outcry generated by an ITV drama about the scandal.

Accountability and Compensation

The government is also considering holding IT giant Fujitsu accountable for the faulty accounting software that led to the convictions. Calls for former Post Office chief Paula Vennells and other executives involved in the scandal to hand back their bonuses are growing louder. However, the process of compensating the victims, particularly the requirement for cleared individuals to sign a declaration of their innocence before receiving compensation, could potentially deter genuinely innocent individuals. The government’s commitment to holding individuals and businesses accountable for this miscarriage of justice underscores the gravity of the situation.

0
Law Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
6 mins ago
UK Government to Exonerate Victims of Post Office Horizon Scandal
In a sweeping move that aims to restore justice to hundreds of lives devastated by the Post Office Horizon scandal, the UK government has announced its intention to introduce legislation that will automatically exonerate the wrongly convicted individuals. The scandal, which unfolded between 1999 and 2015, saw over 700 post office workers falsely accused of
UK Government to Exonerate Victims of Post Office Horizon Scandal
Public Appeal: Barbados Police Seek Assistance to Locate Wanted Man, Junior Ricardo Worrell
22 mins ago
Public Appeal: Barbados Police Seek Assistance to Locate Wanted Man, Junior Ricardo Worrell
St Kilda Resident Thwarts Attempted Carjacking: Bystanders and Victim Restrain Assailant
26 mins ago
St Kilda Resident Thwarts Attempted Carjacking: Bystanders and Victim Restrain Assailant
Montana Fire Chief Charged with Assault in Capitol Riot
7 mins ago
Montana Fire Chief Charged with Assault in Capitol Riot
Nebraska Senator Challenges Controversial Scholarship Tax Break Law
9 mins ago
Nebraska Senator Challenges Controversial Scholarship Tax Break Law
Political Turmoil in Poland: Arrests, Presidential Intervention, and Global Implications
9 mins ago
Political Turmoil in Poland: Arrests, Presidential Intervention, and Global Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
8 seconds
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
1 min
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
1 min
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
2 mins
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani's Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony
5 mins
VHP Commits to Facilitate LK Advani's Attendance at Pran Pratistha Ceremony
Hunter Biden's Surprise Capitol Appearance and Republican Efforts to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary
5 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Capitol Appearance and Republican Efforts to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary
UC Davis Study Links Reduced Executive Function to Higher FXTAS Risk
5 mins
UC Davis Study Links Reduced Executive Function to Higher FXTAS Risk
Zelenskyy Calls for Collective Effort to End Putin's Aggression; Lithuania Pledges Support
6 mins
Zelenskyy Calls for Collective Effort to End Putin's Aggression; Lithuania Pledges Support
Ramaswamy Opposes Eminent Domain for Private Gain, Challenges Climate Change Narrative
6 mins
Ramaswamy Opposes Eminent Domain for Private Gain, Challenges Climate Change Narrative
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
11 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app