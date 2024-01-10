UK Government Announces Law to Exonerate and Compensate Postmasters Wrongly Convicted in Horizon Scandal

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced plans for a new law aimed at swiftly exonerating and compensating post office operators wrongly convicted in the notorious Horizon scandal. This major step towards justice follows the ordeal of nearly 980 UK Post Office workers falsely convicted of theft and false accounting due to faulty IT software between 1999 and 2015.

A Commitment to Swift Justice

During the first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2024, Sunak pledged to introduce primary legislation aimed at overturning the convictions of hundreds of mistreated sub-postmasters. This historic act of parliament is expected to clear the names of the 555 postmasters involved in the 2019 High Court group litigation. Wrongly convicted individuals can anticipate upfront compensation of £75,000, while those exonerated may receive at least £600,000 based on their specific circumstances. The total cost of this compensation scheme is estimated to reach a staggering £450 million, funded by taxpayers.

As part of the scheme, claimants are required to sign a statement of truth asserting their innocence, with the risk of prosecution for any false declarations. This condition has been set by the postal affairs minister, Kevin Hollinrake. However, legal experts have expressed concerns over the constitutionality of the move and the potential precedent it may set. Regardless, the plan has garnered support from Labour and is expected to pass parliament successfully.

Inquiry and Impact

An ongoing public inquiry led by Sir Wyn Williams continues to investigate this monumental miscarriage of justice. The government has already paid nearly £150 million to over 2,500 victims. Moreover, the government is considering overturning convictions for those whose appeals were previously denied. However, the precise mechanisms for reversing these convictions remain unclear. The legislation is anticipated to be introduced within weeks, with compensation expected to be disbursed by the end of the year.

The Horizon scandal, which saw 736 sub-postmasters wrongly convicted due to faulty software, has had devastating impacts on the lives of those affected. The recent ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs the Post Office’ has brought further attention to the scandal, highlighting the suffering endured by individuals such as Vijay Parekh, a sub-postmaster wrongly convicted.