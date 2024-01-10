UK Government Announces Law for Swift Exoneration and Compensation in Post Office Horizon Scandal

In a significant move toward rectifying one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in recent UK history, the UK government has announced new legislation aimed at promptly exonerating and compensating victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal. This sweeping legislation comes in the wake of the scandal that wrongfully prosecuted over 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses on the basis of faulty software errors.

New Law for Swift Justice

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed that the new law will ensure swift exoneration and compensation for the affected individuals. Under this law, an upfront payment of £75,000 will be given to the 555 postmasters who initiated a group litigation case at the High Court in 2019. Moreover, once exonerated, each victim will be eligible for a minimum compensation of £600,000, the final amount being dependent on individual circumstances. The government intends to introduce this legislation in a matter of weeks, aiming for compensation payouts by the end of the year.

Ensuring Truth and Avoiding Fraud

In order to receive the compensation, claimants will be required to sign a statement of truth asserting their innocence. This measure is taken to prevent potential fraudulent claims, as any false claim could result in prosecution for fraud. This initiative is a significant step towards justice, but it also underlines the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the requirement for accurate and responsible claim submissions.

Support for the New Legislation

The proposed law has garnered support from the opposition Labour Party, led by Sir Keir Starmer. Recognizing the need for justice for those impacted by the scandal, the Labour Party has expressed its support for the proposed measures. To date, the government has already compensated over 2,500 victims, with a total of nearly £150 million disbursed. This indicates the government's steadfast commitment to rectify past mistakes and ensure justice for those wrongfully accused.

While this legislation does not apply to Scotland and Northern Ireland, due to their separate legal systems, efforts are being made to ensure that sub-postmasters in these regions can also be cleared. This step towards justice has been years in the making, and it marks a significant victory for those who were wrongfully convicted and their relentless campaign for justice.