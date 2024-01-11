en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

UK Government Announces Largest Nuclear Expansion in 70 Years

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
UK Government Announces Largest Nuclear Expansion in 70 Years

Unveiling the most significant expansion in nuclear power for the UK in the past 70 years, the government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho, has signalled a new era in the nation’s energy policy. With a goal to quadruple nuclear power by 2050, this monumental undertaking aims to deal head-on with the pressing global issues of energy security and climate change.

Ambitious Plans for Nuclear Expansion

The government’s plans are twofold: to enhance energy security within the UK and to meet net zero carbon emissions targets in line with the country’s climate goals. The construction of a major new power station, investment in advanced uranium fuel production, and an eventual quadrupling of nuclear power capacity by 2050 form the core of this strategy.

In addition, the government has committed to approving the construction of one or two new reactors every five years from 2030 to 2044, despite concerns about potential delays and escalating costs. These reactors are expected to generate 24GW by 2050, enough to meet a quarter of the UK’s electricity demand.

Energy Independence and Carbon Reduction

Supporters of the plan, including Prime Minister Sunak and Energy Minister Coutinho, have highlighted the benefits of nuclear power in achieving energy independence and meeting carbon emission targets. The plan also aims to reduce electricity bills, support job creation, and improve UK energy security, bolstering the national economy.

The government’s plans to construct new power stations capable of powering six million homes each, and an investment in producing uranium fuel required for new high-tech reactors, also form part of the strategy.

Challenges and Criticisms

However, the ambitious plan is not without its detractors. Critics have voiced concerns about the troubled history of nuclear projects, including rising costs and delays. There are also concerns about the cost and speed of deployment, with some experts arguing that renewables and energy efficiency are cheaper and faster alternatives.

Despite these challenges, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to nuclear power as a key part of its strategy to achieve net zero by 2050 and improve UK energy security.

0
Energy Politics United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
7 mins ago
Averroes Capital Acquires Glacier Energy, Paving the Way for Expansion in Low Carbon Technologies
Global financial giant Averroes Capital has successfully acquired Glacier Energy, a renowned provider of products, services, and engineered solutions for the energy and industrial markets. This acquisition not only marks a significant milestone for Averroes Capital but also paves the way for Glacier Energy’s strategic expansion into the rapidly evolving low carbon technologies. Averroes Capital’s
Averroes Capital Acquires Glacier Energy, Paving the Way for Expansion in Low Carbon Technologies
DAH Solar Sets New Efficiency Benchmark with LECO Technology
21 mins ago
DAH Solar Sets New Efficiency Benchmark with LECO Technology
DOE Announces Winning Teams of the Community Power Accelerator Prize
35 mins ago
DOE Announces Winning Teams of the Community Power Accelerator Prize
Apraava Energy Wins Contract for 250 MW Solar Energy Project in Rajasthan
16 mins ago
Apraava Energy Wins Contract for 250 MW Solar Energy Project in Rajasthan
Navigating Towards Sustainability: The Shipping Industry's Green Goals and Climate Strategy
19 mins ago
Navigating Towards Sustainability: The Shipping Industry's Green Goals and Climate Strategy
Triangle Energy Prepares for Drilling Operations Amid Promising Seismic Data
21 mins ago
Triangle Energy Prepares for Drilling Operations Amid Promising Seismic Data
Latest Headlines
World News
Mind Wandering: Beyond Daydreaming, Navigating the Cognitive Landscape
2 mins
Mind Wandering: Beyond Daydreaming, Navigating the Cognitive Landscape
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
3 mins
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
Dudley Council's Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners
4 mins
Dudley Council's Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
5 mins
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season
6 mins
Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season
Ghana's Progressive People's Party to Stand Solo in Upcoming Elections
7 mins
Ghana's Progressive People's Party to Stand Solo in Upcoming Elections
Liverpool Echo: An Unwavering Beacon of Liverpool's Stories
7 mins
Liverpool Echo: An Unwavering Beacon of Liverpool's Stories
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
9 mins
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
9 mins
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
18 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
53 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app