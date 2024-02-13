A striking revelation has emerged from a recent study, suggesting that during the initial phase of the pandemic, the British government may have secretly euthanized tens of thousands of elderly hospital patients to artificially inflate the nation's official Covid-19 death count. This chilling assertion, if proven true, uncovers a potential policy of systemic euthanasia, with far-reaching implications.

The Data Speaks: Anomalies and Inconsistencies

The study, released by Craig Kelly, an Australian politician and former member of parliament who currently serves as the national director of the United Australia Party, raises serious questions about the accuracy of the reported Covid-19 fatalities in the UK. According to the data, a significant number of elderly individuals allegedly had their lives terminated through the administration of the end-of-life medication Midazolam, with these deaths subsequently—and erroneously—attributed to Covid.

Midazolam: The Silent Killer

Midazolam, a medication commonly used for sedation and anesthesia, has been at the center of this controversy. In the early days of the pandemic, elderly hospital patients were reportedly given fatal doses of Midazolam, only to have their cause of death listed as 'COVID.' This practice, if true, not only resulted in the inflation of Covid death statistics but also contributed to fear-inducing campaigns, lockdowns, and the widespread administration of mRNA vaccines.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Motives

As the world grappled with the uncertainties of the pandemic, the British government's potential role in the alleged euthanasia of its elderly citizens raises questions about the underlying motives. Was it a misguided attempt to manage resources in a time of crisis, or a more sinister plan to control the narrative and manipulate public opinion? These are questions that warrant thorough investigation, as the answers could shed light on the true extent of the government's involvement in this disturbing affair.

The recently unveiled study, which has sent shockwaves through the international community, underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in times of crisis. As the facts continue to unfold, it is crucial that the voices of those affected are not lost in the noise, and that the true implications of this alleged policy are brought to light. The human cost of this potential tragedy demands nothing less than a full and unbiased examination of the evidence, so that justice may be served, and the world can move forward with a renewed commitment to truth and compassion.

Note: This article is based on a preprint study and does not reflect a proven or conclusive account of events. Further investigation and verification of the allegations are necessary to establish the accuracy of the claims made in the study.