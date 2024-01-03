en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kosovo

UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace

The UK Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, commenced his diplomatic year with a crucial visit to Kosovo, underscoring the UK’s unwavering commitment to the stability of the Western Balkans. This high-stake visit, first of its kind for the year, is marked by a series of high-level discussions with Kosovo’s leaders and interaction with the British troops stationed in the region as part of NATO’s peacekeeping efforts.

Renewed Commitment to Peacekeeping Efforts

After the unfortunate incident in September, which led to casualties on both Kosovan and Serbian sides, the UK deployed an additional 200 soldiers in the region. Mr. Cameron’s visit to these troops underscores the UK’s resolve to maintain peace in the region and its commitment to its NATO allies.

Engagement with Kosovo’s Leadership

The Foreign Secretary’s agenda is packed with meetings with Kosovo’s leadership, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President, and the Prime Minister. The discussions are anticipated to address security issues in the region, reinforcing the UK’s longstanding support for Kosovo’s sovereignty and independence. The UK’s active involvement in promoting peace and stability in the Western Balkans is an integral part of these discussions.

Addressing Corruption and Promoting Resilience

Mr. Cameron’s visit is not just about diplomacy and security. It also focuses on addressing issues of corruption, organised crime, and supporting women and girls through the UK’s Freedom and Resilience Programme. The Foreign Secretary’s meeting with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and his visit to the Heroinat Memorial, which pays tribute to these survivors, further underscore the UK’s commitment to human rights.

The trip concludes with a meeting with Bishop Teodosije at the Gracanica Monastery. The meeting aims to discuss the role of religious authorities in fostering stability and reducing tensions in Kosovo, reflecting the UK’s holistic approach to peacebuilding in the region.

0
Kosovo Politics United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kosovo

See more
12 mins ago
Unwavering Community Support Sends Off 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment to Kosovo
With hearts brimming with pride and eyes welled up with unshed tears, several hundred individuals gathered at Georgia Northwestern Technical College to bid farewell to the brave soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment. The ceremony, held on Tuesday morning in Calhoun, marked the unit’s imminent deployment on a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, a
Unwavering Community Support Sends Off 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment to Kosovo
Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone
3 days ago
Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
4 days ago
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Kosovo in Peacekeeping Mission
12 hours ago
Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Kosovo in Peacekeeping Mission
A Refugee's Return: Loresa Dragusha's Journey Back to Pristina
13 hours ago
A Refugee's Return: Loresa Dragusha's Journey Back to Pristina
Kosovo Achieves Visa-Free Travel to the Schengen Area: A Leap Towards EU Integration
2 days ago
Kosovo Achieves Visa-Free Travel to the Schengen Area: A Leap Towards EU Integration
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
11 seconds
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
13 seconds
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
15 seconds
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids
45 seconds
U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids
16-year-old Luke Littler: A Rising Star in World Darts Championship
46 seconds
16-year-old Luke Littler: A Rising Star in World Darts Championship
Chicago Bears at Crossroads: Stick with Fields or Draft New QB?
58 seconds
Chicago Bears at Crossroads: Stick with Fields or Draft New QB?
Skechers Breaks into Basketball Shoe Market with New in-house Models
1 min
Skechers Breaks into Basketball Shoe Market with New in-house Models
Dallas Stars' Potential All-Star Game Representatives: A Closer Look
1 min
Dallas Stars' Potential All-Star Game Representatives: A Closer Look
Vermont Legislative Session: Climate Resilience and Public Safety on Agenda
1 min
Vermont Legislative Session: Climate Resilience and Public Safety on Agenda
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
19 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
31 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app