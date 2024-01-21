UK Foreign Secretary Under Scrutiny Over Arms Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

The chair of the UK's foreign affairs select committee, Alicia Kearns, is seeking answers from Foreign Secretary David Cameron on his assertions regarding the continuation of arms sales to Israel during the Gaza crisis. Despite Cameron's insistence that he had not made a formal decision on the matter, evidence suggests otherwise. Documented proof indicates that on 8 December, Cameron recommended permitting arms sales licenses to proceed, despite serious apprehensions about Israel's military operations against Hamas.

Foreign Office's Concerns and Compliance with International Humanitarian Law

The Foreign Office had previously voiced concerns about Israel's military actions and its compliance with international humanitarian law (IHL). It had even embarked on a 'change in circumstances' review in light of Israel's military campaign inside Gaza. A similar review was undertaken by the Ministry of Defence. The Foreign Office also sought and obtained written assurances from the Israeli embassy regarding their commitment to IHL.

Role of the Business and Trade Secretary

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch agreed with Cameron's assessment that Israel was not in breach of IHL, hence supporting the decision for continued arm exports. The decision was passed on to the Department of Trade, who held the final say on arms exports.

Revelations in Court Documents

Interestingly, the Foreign Office's deliberations on the issue came to light in court documents related to a judicial review requested by the Global Legal Action Network. The documents revealed the government's risk assessment of Israel's compliance with IHL and a review of the arms exports. Ultimately, Cameron concluded that Israel was committed to IHL compliance, reinforcing the decision to recommend continued arms sales.