UK Foreign Office Had Concerns Over Israel's IHL Compliance

In a revelation that has elicited shockwaves throughout the international community, it has been discovered that the UK Foreign Office held reservations about Israel's adherence to international humanitarian law (IHL) during its operations in Gaza. Contrary to former Foreign Secretary, David Cameron's public declarations, the investigation into Israel's actions was far more extensive than indicated to the foreign affairs select committee.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Hidden Investigation

The inquiry comprised four separate assessments, each of which voiced apprehension about several aspects of Israel's actions. Key concerns included the magnitude of strikes launched, the high child casualty rates, and serious issues surrounding humanitarian access. These findings paint a starkly different picture from the one presented by Cameron, potentially putting the UK's foreign policy under scrutiny.

Continued Arms Exports Despite Concerns

Advertisment

Despite these unsettling findings and a clear discrepancy in views on IHL compliance between the UK and Israel, the decision was made to maintain arms exports to Israel. This choice was informed by advice that Israel remained committed to upholding IHL. Business and trade secretary, Kemi Badenoch, endorsed this decision, sparking further controversy.

Legal Standpoint and Criticism

The government's legal team maintained that there was no obligation for the UK to cease arms exports unless there was irrefutable knowledge of an ongoing genocide. Labour MP Zarah Sultana and Emily Apple from the Campaign Against Arms Trade have criticized this stance, arguing that there was a lack of transparency in the decision-making process. Furthermore, they pointed out the limited scope of the investigation, which only addressed allegations from an Amnesty International report, rather than conducting a more exhaustive exploration.

This revelation has cast a long shadow over the UK's foreign policy decisions, highlighting the need for increased transparency and adherence to international humanitarian law.