UK Enacts Landmark Electoral Law: Long-term Expatriates Granted Voting Rights

In a historic move, the United Kingdom has enacted a landmark electoral law change, extending voting rights to long-term British expatriates. This monumental reform, regarded as the most significant expansion of the British voting franchise since women gained full suffrage rights in 1928, revokes the previous 15-year limit imposed on the voting rights of British citizens living abroad.

A Pivotal Shift in British Electoral Policy

This new legislation, which is expected to impact up to three million citizens living abroad, enables these long-term expatriates to vote in the constituencies where they last resided before relocating overseas. The previous regulations, set by the Labour government in 2001, had disenfranchised British citizens living abroad for more than 15 years, effectively removing them from the electoral roll.

Reclaiming the Right to Participate in Democracy

The amendment has been met with broad approval from British expatriates, particularly those residing in the UAE, who maintain strong ties to their home country and believe they should retain the right to participate in its democratic processes. The change came after a 20-year campaign led by the late Harry Shindler, who tirelessly challenged the voting rights limit.

Online Registration and the 'Votes for Life' Campaign

The Electoral Commission has urged eligible voters living overseas to register online in preparation for the upcoming general election. The newly enacted law allows expatriates to register to vote online, apply for postal or proxy votes, and remain on the electoral roll for up to three years. The 'Votes for Life' campaign, spearheaded by Conservatives Abroad, played a significant role in bringing about this change, despite opposition from the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties. This development is seen as a pivotal moment in British democracy, restoring voting rights for a substantial number of British citizens residing globally.