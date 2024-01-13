UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia’s Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid

In an unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s military tactics in Ukraine, Emma Logan, a member of the UK delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has called out the country’s deliberate targeting of critical infrastructure. Logan’s speech on March 7th underscored the severe human rights and humanitarian impacts of these attacks, which have seen the destruction of schools and hospitals. She highlighted the fact that an overwhelming 140 countries have demanded an immediate halt to the striking of Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian objects.

Russia’s Moral Bankruptcy

Labeling Russia’s actions as moral bankruptcy, Logan painted a picture of a calculated tactic to spread terror among Ukrainian civilians. This tactic involves leaving them without heat and electricity during the ongoing conflict, which has stretched over a year despite initial expectations of a quick victory by Russian President Putin. This is in contrast to Russia’s previous commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 2573, which calls for the protection of civilian infrastructure.

UK’s Financial Aid to Ukraine

In a bid to counter these attacks, the UK has stepped up by providing substantial financial aid to support Ukraine. This includes over €4.5 million to the Agency’s work and nearly £80 million for broader energy infrastructure. The UK has also planned to co-host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London with Ukraine in June, steering the focus towards the private sector’s role in the country’s recovery and reconstruction.

Infrastructure Developments Amid Conflict

In the midst of this conflict, Ukraine is making strides to secure military risk insurance for air transportation, with discussions underway with insurance broker Marsh and consulting firm Oliver Wyman. The country’s intent is to reopen Boryspil International Airport as soon as circumstances allow, marking a victory for Ukraine’s economy. Meanwhile, Russia is consolidating its economic hold on occupied portions of Ukraine with major infrastructure projects, including a new railway line predominantly through occupied Ukrainian territory.

Western Support and the Future

These developments underscore the pressing need for the West to bolster Ukraine economically to prevent further Russian control. The United States has emerged as the largest donor with $107 billion in economic and military aid, and the United Kingdom has committed $4.2 billion in military aid. However, to ensure successful reconstruction, private investment and security guarantees will be essential. As the war continues, the West has the opportunity to provide Ukraine with a leg up in terms of investment, thereby bolstering its ability to deter and defend against future Russian attacks.