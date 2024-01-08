en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns

In a notable turn of events, the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill in the UK has been delayed due to a crowded parliamentary schedule. The bill, a pivotal piece of legislation meant to ensure UK energy security, has been put on hold to avoid rushing its second reading within a tight timeframe of 45 minutes.

Purpose and Prospects of the Bill

The proposed bill mandates annual oil and gas license rounds, supplemented with new emissions and import tests. The government’s stance is that the bill is crucial to bolstering investor confidence and making the UK more energy-independent. However, this legislation has faced significant backlash for its potential to undermine climate commitments.

Voices in Opposition

Sir Alok Sharma, a former cabinet minister, along with a group of 30 politicians, have voiced their opposition to the bill. The legislation has been met with such resistance that it led to the resignation of Chris Skidmore, a Tory MP and the erstwhile net zero tsar.

Prime Minister Sunak defended the UK’s commitment to net zero emissions, highlighting the nation’s rapid decarbonization and ambitious targets. On the other hand, the Labour party has criticized the bill as incompatible with climate obligations and unnecessary for national interest.

0
Climate & Environment Politics United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
48 seconds ago
Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has released a report indicating that Afghanistan is dealing with its most severe drought in 30 years. This marks the third consecutive year of drought-like conditions, which are acutely affecting various sectors across the nation. Afghanistan’s Rising Temperature: A Clear Sign of Climate Change
Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
45 mins ago
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
Davos Forum Spotlights Sustainability and Transformative Change
49 mins ago
Davos Forum Spotlights Sustainability and Transformative Change
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
20 seconds
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
25 seconds
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
2 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
3 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
6 mins
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
6 mins
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
7 mins
From Survivor to Advocate: Li Yu-hsiang Champions Blood Donation in Taiwan
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
9 mins
Security Forces Surround Moise Katumbi's Residence Amid Election Dispute in DRC
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
10 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
10 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app