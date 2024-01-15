en English
Elections

UK Defence Secretary Expresses Optimism Despite Unfavourable Poll Predictions

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
UK Defence Secretary Expresses Optimism Despite Unfavourable Poll Predictions

UK’s Secretary of State for Defence, Grant Shapps, has shown confidence in the Conservative Party’s potential for success in the upcoming general election. In a recent conversation with Times Radio, he emphasized that the actual voting day is the only poll that truly matters. This remark hints at the perceived unreliability of pre-election opinion polls and the dynamic nature of public opinion.

Unfavourable Polls for the Conservative Party

A YouGov survey of 14,000 people illustrates an uphill battle for the Conservative Party, potentially facing a 1997-style wipeout. The poll suggests that Labour could secure a landslide 120-seat majority, with the Tories retaining as few as 169 seats. Notably, the poll indicates risk for prominent Cabinet ministers, including Grant Shapps himself, along with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt.

Shapps’s Optimism Despite Dire Predictions

Despite the grim forecast, Shapps demonstrated optimism for the Conservatives. He believes that the party can ‘absolutely’ overcome the bleak electoral outlook. This confidence speaks volumes, especially when the Tories are reported to be at risk of losing nearly 200 seats, with some party members expressing panic.

Conservative Party’s Countermeasures

The survey, commissioned by Tory donors and former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost, suggests that stringent measures on immigration and tax are necessary to win back 2019 voters. In response to this, the Conservative Party is reportedly making efforts to address public concerns, hinting at the potential for a turnaround in the election results.

Shapps’s comments underline a familiar political narrative, one that pre-election polls may not always predict the final results accurately. It also underscores that parties can indeed change their fortunes through rigorous campaigning and effectively addressing public concerns leading up to the election.

Elections Politics United Kingdom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

