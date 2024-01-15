en English
Military

UK Defence Secretary Discusses Boat Crossings, Houthi Threat, and Political Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
UK Defence Secretary Discusses Boat Crossings, Houthi Threat, and Political Landscape

The United Kingdom’s Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, has announced a decrease in small boat crossings, attributing this mainly to the UK’s agreement with Albania. Shapps expressed optimism that the Rwanda plan might further lower these numbers. This announcement comes amidst ongoing discussions about potential additional military action against Yemen’s Houthi rebels to ensure the safety of shipping in the Red Sea.

UK’s Stance Against Houthi Threat

The UK has already executed airstrikes as a direct response to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels’ actions, which the UK government deemed unacceptable. The airstrikes were intended to send a decisive message to the rebel group. This stance was reiterated by Grant Shapps during an interview that touched on a range of pressing issues.

Political Landscape and Economic Improvements

The Defence Secretary’s comments emerged in the context of recent polls suggesting a possible landslide victory for Labour in the upcoming general election. This potential shift could put Shapps and other cabinet ministers in jeopardy of losing their seats. Despite this, Shapps defended his seat as hard-fought and minimised the significance of the poll’s findings. He also highlighted economic improvements, including reduced inflation and economic growth.

Addressing the Channel Crisis and Asylum Seekers

In the interview, Shapps also discussed the tragic loss of lives in the Channel, emphasizing the extensive measures taken to address the issue, such as the contentious Rwanda plan. When questioned about admitting asylum seekers from Rwanda, if deemed safe, Shapps stated that he lacked specific details to comment on individual cases. The conversation also covered the government’s progress on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five pledges, including the successful pledge to halve inflation by the end of 2023, while other commitments remain unfulfilled. Sunak is expected to elaborate further on the reasons behind the airstrikes against the Houthis to MPs.

Military Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

