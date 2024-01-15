UK Defence Secretary Discusses Boat Crossings, Houthi Threat, and Political Landscape

The United Kingdom’s Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, has announced a decrease in small boat crossings, attributing this mainly to the UK’s agreement with Albania. Shapps expressed optimism that the Rwanda plan might further lower these numbers. This announcement comes amidst ongoing discussions about potential additional military action against Yemen’s Houthi rebels to ensure the safety of shipping in the Red Sea.

UK’s Stance Against Houthi Threat

The UK has already executed airstrikes as a direct response to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels’ actions, which the UK government deemed unacceptable. The airstrikes were intended to send a decisive message to the rebel group. This stance was reiterated by Grant Shapps during an interview that touched on a range of pressing issues.

Political Landscape and Economic Improvements

The Defence Secretary’s comments emerged in the context of recent polls suggesting a possible landslide victory for Labour in the upcoming general election. This potential shift could put Shapps and other cabinet ministers in jeopardy of losing their seats. Despite this, Shapps defended his seat as hard-fought and minimised the significance of the poll’s findings. He also highlighted economic improvements, including reduced inflation and economic growth.

Addressing the Channel Crisis and Asylum Seekers

In the interview, Shapps also discussed the tragic loss of lives in the Channel, emphasizing the extensive measures taken to address the issue, such as the contentious Rwanda plan. When questioned about admitting asylum seekers from Rwanda, if deemed safe, Shapps stated that he lacked specific details to comment on individual cases. The conversation also covered the government’s progress on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five pledges, including the successful pledge to halve inflation by the end of 2023, while other commitments remain unfulfilled. Sunak is expected to elaborate further on the reasons behind the airstrikes against the Houthis to MPs.