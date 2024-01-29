UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Unveiling the Political Use of Pandemic by Scottish Officials

As the UK Covid-19 Inquiry unfolds in Edinburgh, startling revelations are coming to the fore concerning the political use of the pandemic by Scottish officials. The Levelling Up Secretary, in his presentation, has expressed notable concerns regarding this issue.

Examining Political Motives in a Health Crisis

The Secretary's concerns chiefly revolve around the content of WhatsApp messages exchanged between former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her then chief of staff, Liz Lloyd. The discussions point towards a 'good old-fashioned rammy' with the UK Government, which, as per the Secretary, indicates an underlying intention to leverage the pandemic situation to further a political agenda, particularly the cause of Scottish independence.

Concurrent Efforts to Manage the Pandemic

While acknowledging the instances of political motive, the Secretary also emphasized that the Scottish Government was predominantly preoccupied with managing the unprecedented crisis. Despite instances of friction, he maintained that the relationship with the devolved administrations was largely constructive.

The Other Side of The Coin

However, the Secretary found himself in a tight spot when he was confronted with a government document penned by him. The document underlined a strategy to utilize the pandemic as an opportunity to bolster the union and enhance the public perception of the UK Government's pandemic response. He defended this approach, arguing that it intended to ensure that the public recognized the benefits offered by the United Kingdom during this crisis.

Criticisms and Praises

He was critical of the Scottish Government's reluctance towards intergovernmental cooperation and suggested that they held their pandemic management in higher regard than that of the UK Government. Concurrently, he lauded former finance secretary Kate Forbes for her constructive approach. He also noted the disagreements between Nicola Sturgeon and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over pandemic measures, such as the ban on large gatherings.

The inquiry, helmed by Baroness Hallett, continues to shed light on the political use of the pandemic by Scottish officials, stirring a crucial debate on the intersection of politics and public health.