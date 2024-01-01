en English
Politics

UK Contemplates Military Action Against Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
UK Contemplates Military Action Against Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Incident

In a significant turn of events, Britain is contemplating military action against Houthi rebels following an incident where the US Navy neutralized three boats that targeted a container ship in the Red Sea. The US and UK are rallying their forces, preparing a joint statement to issue a stern warning to the Yemeni group, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

UK Ready for Direct Action

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has expressed the UK’s readiness to take “direct action” to prevent such attacks and to maintain freedom of navigation. The incident involved Houthi-controlled boats from Yemen attacking the Maersk Hangzhou, leading to US helicopters intervening and neutralizing several Houthi crew members. Shapps has voiced unequivocal support for safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, signalling the UK’s commitment to maintaining international peace and security.

(Read Also: New Year’s Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action)

International Taskforce Mobilized

The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond has joined an international taskforce to deter such attacks. The UK government, while condemning the actions of the Houthis as illegal and destabilizing, is also considering diplomatic alternatives. Despite escalated international military presence, Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea continue, endangering a vital trade route and prompting an urgent international response.

(Read Also: Holiday Heroes: First Responders Rescue Family on Christmas Eve)

Iran’s Role and Diplomatic Efforts

Foreign Secretary David Cameron has spoken with Iran’s Foreign Minister, emphasizing Iran’s responsibility to prevent such attacks due to their support for the Houthis. The situation in the Red Sea is described as incredibly serious, and the Houthi attacks are deemed unacceptable and destabilizing. While the UK is contemplating military action, it is also considering diplomatic options, striking a balance between the need for immediate action and the importance of diplomatic negotiation.

The events of the past few days underscore the urgent need for international cooperation to maintain maritime security. As the UK contemplates its next move, the world watches closely, hoping for a swift resolution that ensures the safety of international waters and the continued flow of global trade.

Politics United Kingdom Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

