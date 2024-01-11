en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

UK Considers Reestablishing Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan Amidst Prevalent Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
UK Considers Reestablishing Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan Amidst Prevalent Challenges

United Kingdom’s cautious strategy towards the Taliban-led Afghanistan is under the spotlight, as the UK government evaluates the feasibility of resuming diplomatic presence in Kabul. Andrew Mitchell MP, Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has confirmed that the situation is under close scrutiny. Yet, the prevailing security and political conditions in Afghanistan offer little hope for an imminent reopening of the UK embassy.

Setting the Stage for Diplomatic Engagement

The UK’s consideration of re-establishing its diplomatic presence in Kabul is conditional. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is required to demonstrate a shift in its approach towards women and ethnic minorities, ensure the release of British hostages, and prevent Afghanistan from turning into a terrorist haven again. These prerequisites are in line with the United Nations’ security resolutions that insist on the preservation of rights for women and minorities.

Britain’s Pragmatic Dialogue with the Taliban

In the midst of this cautious approach, the UK has remained in communication with the Taliban. This pragmatic dialogue has facilitated the release of British nationals and also permitted visits to Kabul by UK officials, whenever circumstances were favourable. However, the UK’s recognition of the Taliban remains a distant prospect.

Analysts’ Take on the Situation

Political analyst Abdul Matin Naseri suggests that the Islamic Emirate should adhere to demands by the international community to avoid providing countries like Britain with reasons to withhold recognition or support. The current political scenario in Afghanistan, coupled with the Taliban’s repressive policies towards women, children, and ethnic and religious minorities, have only heightened these concerns. The Foreign Office continues to review the conditions necessary for the reopening of the embassy, even as the nation navigates through the economic, humanitarian, and terrorism crises looming large.

0
Afghanistan International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
11 mins ago
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
In a recently held meeting in Kabul, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, outlined the foreign policy goals of the governing regime. He highlighted the intent of the Islamic Emirate to foster favorable relations with the global community, explicitly naming both the United States and Russia. Despite
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Strategic Iran Visit: Unraveling Key Geopolitical Concerns
11 hours ago
Dr. S. Jaishankar's Strategic Iran Visit: Unraveling Key Geopolitical Concerns
Balkhab Coal Revenue Funneled into Canal Construction Amidst Unemployment Concerns
17 hours ago
Balkhab Coal Revenue Funneled into Canal Construction Amidst Unemployment Concerns
From Resettlement to Integration: The Journey of Refugees in America and the UK's Afghan Resettlement Scheme
46 mins ago
From Resettlement to Integration: The Journey of Refugees in America and the UK's Afghan Resettlement Scheme
'Hollywoodgate': A Tale of Taliban's Rise to Power in Post-America Afghanistan
3 hours ago
'Hollywoodgate': A Tale of Taliban's Rise to Power in Post-America Afghanistan
Gurbaz's Friendly Prank on Singh: A Snapshot of IPL Camaraderie
8 hours ago
Gurbaz's Friendly Prank on Singh: A Snapshot of IPL Camaraderie
Latest Headlines
World News
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
17 seconds
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
19 seconds
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
20 seconds
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
22 seconds
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award
52 seconds
Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award
Parliamentary Committee Set to Review Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
58 seconds
Parliamentary Committee Set to Review Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Olympic Committee Member Boosts Morale of Thai Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Olympic Committee Member Boosts Morale of Thai Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Pneumonia Outbreak in Punjab: A Rising Public Health Concern
1 min
Pneumonia Outbreak in Punjab: A Rising Public Health Concern
Louisiana Considers Shift to Closed Primary System, Sparking Political Debate
1 min
Louisiana Considers Shift to Closed Primary System, Sparking Political Debate
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
14 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
34 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app