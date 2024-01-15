UK Considers Extension of Livestock Export Ban to Include Alpacas, Llamas, and Deer

In a bold move to protect animals from undue stress and injury during transport, Labour has proposed an extension to the UK’s pending ban on the export of livestock for slaughter and fattening. The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill, primarily limited to cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and horses, is now broadening its scope to include alpacas, llamas, and deer.

Legislation in the House of Commons

Destined for consideration by the House of Commons, the adjustment to the bill reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging the UK’s departure from the EU to bolster animal rights. Despite the absence of reported live export of livestock for slaughter since Brexit, the move is supported by animal welfare charities as a preventive measure against any potential resumption of such trade.

Future-Proofing Animal Welfare

While no evidence suggests that alpacas, llamas, or deer are being exported for slaughter, animal welfare groups and MPs argue that their inclusion in the legislation is crucial to ‘future-proof’ it. In addition to these species, Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson, proposes that rabbits should also be safeguarded under the law.

Prompt Passage and Potential Delays

Animal welfare organizations are urging the swift passage of the bill, highlighting the necessity for cross-party consensus. They caution against delays that could be triggered by the inclusion of amendments, particularly amidst the looming possibility of a general election. The balance between comprehensive protection for all species and timely enactment of the law remains a challenging act, one that is set to shape the future of animal welfare in the UK.