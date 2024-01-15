Conservative Party’s Popularity Plummets, Truss Faces Labour Electoral Threat

The United Kingdom’s Conservative Party teeters on the edge of a steep decline, with statistics painting an alarming picture of the party’s dwindling popularity. A recent YouGov poll indicates a significant drop in Prime Minister Liz Truss’s net favorability rating, which now stands at a disquieting -70. This shift in public opinion marks a sharp departure from the party’s landslide victory in the 2019 election.

Following the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, replacing Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss’s favourability plummeted by 14 points. This shift was exacerbated by Hunt’s public disavowal of Truss’s economic plans, further fuelling the fire of discontent. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak, a rival within the party, maintains a net favourability of -18, significantly higher than that of Truss.

Emerging Threat from Labour

In contrast, Labour leader Keir Starmer’s net favourability is at -5, reflecting a more favourable public perception. If a General Election were to occur, an MRP poll conducted by the Trades Union Congress with Opinium suggests a potential Labour landslide victory. The party could secure as many as 411 seats, a significant jump from their current standing.

Such a seismic shift in political power could have significant implications for high-profile Conservative MPs. The poll predicts electoral losses for Matt Hancock, Priti Patel, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Douglas Ross, and Iain Duncan Smith. There could also be a reversal of the Conservative gains in the ‘red wall’ constituencies. A separate YouGov survey of 14,000 people even suggests the possibility of a 1997-style electoral wipeout for the Conservative Party, potentially losing as many as 96 seats. This scenario would hand Labour a 120-seat majority and put Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, along with 10 other Cabinet ministers, at risk of losing their seats.

The research, commissioned by a group of Tory donors working with former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost, underscores the troubling times ahead for the Conservative Party. It serves as a reminder of the volatile nature of politics and the importance of maintaining public trust and favorability.