en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

UK Conservative Party Faces Historic Decline in Voter Support

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
UK Conservative Party Faces Historic Decline in Voter Support

The UK’s Conservative Party is witnessing a historic erosion of voter support, with recent polling indicating a drop from 44% to a stark 26%. Projections suggest that, if this trend continues to the next general election, the Labour Party could secure a commanding majority, resulting in the Conservatives’ worst performance since 1906. The decline in support not only threatens the party’s leadership but also puts numerous high-profile Conservative politicians at risk of losing their seats.

The Factors Behind the Decline

The reasons behind this decline are complex and multifaceted, representing a significant shift in the British political landscape. Younger, anti-Brexit voters are increasingly aligning themselves with the Labour Party, while older, pro-Brexit voters are gravitating towards Reform UK, a smaller but growing political faction. However, the Conservatives are not just losing votes to other parties—voter apathy is also playing a significant role.

A large portion of their 2019 voters are now disengaged from the political process, particularly among the culturally conservative electorate. These voters feel disillusioned with the party’s handling of key issues like immigration, the economy, and what they perceive as an abandonment of traditional values.

The British Election Study’s Insights

The British Election Study sheds light on this alienation, indicating that the Conservative Party has lost touch with these culturally conservative voters who are critical of mass immigration and skeptical of the ‘woke’ ideology. The study also reveals that Brexit supporters and blue-collar voters have significantly reduced their support for the Conservatives. If the party suffers a heavy defeat, it could be misinterpreted as a rejection of Brexit and immigration policies.

Conservative Party’s Troubles Reflect Voter Discontent

However, the data suggests that the party’s current base is still largely pro-Brexit and culturally conservative. The party’s decline, therefore, is primarily due to the loss of support among these groups, who feel betrayed by unfulfilled promises and policy decisions that do not align with their expectations. As the Conservative Party grapples with this downturn in support, the looming question is whether they can regain the trust of their voters before the next general election.

0
Elections Politics United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
9 mins ago
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
On a critical juncture in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s political landscape, the nation’s Constitutional Court has validated President Felix Tshisekedi’s re-election, dismissing two legal objections against provisional electoral outcomes. This verdict, instrumental in sustaining Tshisekedi’s leadership for another term, transpires amidst widespread allegations of irregularities and calls for re-election from opposition candidates. Irregularities and
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
Enforcement Directorate's Move in West Bengal: A Political Game-changer for 2024 Elections?
1 hour ago
Enforcement Directorate's Move in West Bengal: A Political Game-changer for 2024 Elections?
Former Legislator Chang Hsien-yao Questioned Over Alleged Poll Manipulation
3 hours ago
Former Legislator Chang Hsien-yao Questioned Over Alleged Poll Manipulation
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
50 mins ago
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
55 mins ago
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
1 hour ago
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
55 seconds
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
2 mins
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
2 mins
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
3 mins
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
4 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
6 mins
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
7 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
7 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
8 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
45 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app