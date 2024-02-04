UK Conservative Party Criticizes Church of England Over Asylum Seeker Support

The Church of England finds itself at the centre of a political storm, as members of the Conservative Party in the UK have assailed it for its role in aiding asylum seekers with their applications. The catalyst for this criticism is a document titled "Supporting Asylum Seekers - Guidance for Church of England Clergy", a guide for vicars on how to advocate for individuals whose asylum claims have been denied.

Unveiling the Controversial Guidance

The document, now a subject of contention, also contains criticism of the UK's political discourse on British identity and immigration, specifically referencing the period leading up to the EU referendum. It has drawn the ire of high-profile figures such as Nigel Farage, who have voiced their disapproval vociferously.

Incidents Fueling the Fire

The Church's guidance has come under increased scrutiny following an incident where the suspect in the Clapham chemical attack, Abdul Ezedi, was granted asylum after a priest testified to his conversion to Christianity. Ezedi had two asylum claims turned down before claiming Christian conversion, leading to his third application being accepted. This incident has sparked a debate about the credibility of religious conversions for asylum claims.

Church of England Responds Amidst Criticism

The Church of England has defended itself, stating that it is the role of the Home Office, and not the church, to vet asylum seekers and judge the merits of their individual cases. However, their stance has been met with disapproval from some quarters. Henry Smith MP, for instance, accused the Church of taking a "naive, self-destructive path to national irrelevance" due to its stance and actions regarding asylum seekers.