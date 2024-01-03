UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?

Professor Luke Moffett, a renowned international expert on reparations from Queen’s University, has voiced concern over the allocation of millions of pounds intended for the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) in the UK. He incites that this significant amount could be more efficiently utilized if directed towards the grieving families of those who lost their lives during the strife.

Questioning the Allocation

According to Moffett’s calculations, based on the data provided by the Victims and Survivors Commission, the Commission is projected to cost around £250 million. This substantial sum could potentially be allocated to provide each bereaved individual with a lump sum of £20,000. However, the execution of such a scheme stirs skepticism in Moffett, who anticipates potential disputes over eligibility, particularly in the case of families of notorious individuals such as Thomas Begley and Lenny Murphy.

Learning from International Models

Moffett champions the idea of a recognition scheme akin to those implemented in countries like Colombia, where financial compensations are accompanied by an official acknowledgement of loss. This approach, he believes, would bring an additional layer of solace to the aggrieved.

Voices from the Ground

Supporting this perspective, Sandra Peake, CEO of Wave, a group dedicated to victims and survivors, emphasizes the importance of recognition for the bereaved. However, she questions the applicability of the Colombian model for Northern Ireland, taking into account the closely-knit nature of communities where the violence took place. Peake also draws attention to the existing disparities in the current system, where only those relatives who were in immediate vicinity of the incident are eligible for a pension.

A Proposed Solution

Wave proposes an alternative approach: increase the bereavement payments and channel them through the existing Victims and Support Service. This would ensure that the funds are directly benefiting the victims’ families, rather than being consumed in the Commission’s operations, which are perceived as potentially advantageous for lawyers rather than the affected families.