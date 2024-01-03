en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?

Professor Luke Moffett, a renowned international expert on reparations from Queen’s University, has voiced concern over the allocation of millions of pounds intended for the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) in the UK. He incites that this significant amount could be more efficiently utilized if directed towards the grieving families of those who lost their lives during the strife.

Questioning the Allocation

According to Moffett’s calculations, based on the data provided by the Victims and Survivors Commission, the Commission is projected to cost around £250 million. This substantial sum could potentially be allocated to provide each bereaved individual with a lump sum of £20,000. However, the execution of such a scheme stirs skepticism in Moffett, who anticipates potential disputes over eligibility, particularly in the case of families of notorious individuals such as Thomas Begley and Lenny Murphy.

Learning from International Models

Moffett champions the idea of a recognition scheme akin to those implemented in countries like Colombia, where financial compensations are accompanied by an official acknowledgement of loss. This approach, he believes, would bring an additional layer of solace to the aggrieved.

Voices from the Ground

Supporting this perspective, Sandra Peake, CEO of Wave, a group dedicated to victims and survivors, emphasizes the importance of recognition for the bereaved. However, she questions the applicability of the Colombian model for Northern Ireland, taking into account the closely-knit nature of communities where the violence took place. Peake also draws attention to the existing disparities in the current system, where only those relatives who were in immediate vicinity of the incident are eligible for a pension.

A Proposed Solution

Wave proposes an alternative approach: increase the bereavement payments and channel them through the existing Victims and Support Service. This would ensure that the funds are directly benefiting the victims’ families, rather than being consumed in the Commission’s operations, which are perceived as potentially advantageous for lawyers rather than the affected families.

0
Human Rights Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
8 mins ago
Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh
In the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, a minor girl’s life turned into a living nightmare as she fell victim to a ruthless human trafficking scheme. The perpetrator, an individual she encountered on social media, lured her with the prospect of a job in the prestigious Indian Army, only to betray her trust in the
Social Media Deception Leads to Human Trafficking Nightmare in Chhattisgarh
ITU Launches Campaign for Digital Inclusion of Displaced People
38 mins ago
ITU Launches Campaign for Digital Inclusion of Displaced People
Blue Campaign Spearheads Efforts on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
50 mins ago
Blue Campaign Spearheads Efforts on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Namaa Charity Launches Humanitarian Mission in Crisis-Stricken Kenya
10 mins ago
Namaa Charity Launches Humanitarian Mission in Crisis-Stricken Kenya
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
26 mins ago
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking
26 mins ago
Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking
Latest Headlines
World News
Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out
18 seconds
Jason Cunningham: Versatile British Boxer Bows Out
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
32 seconds
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
46 seconds
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
1 min
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
1 min
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
1 min
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
2 mins
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
2 mins
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
2 mins
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app